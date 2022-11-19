Playoffs: Northview Wins; Pine Forest, Escambia, West Florida, Catholic All Fall

Here are Friday night playoff football scores from across the North Escambia area:

1R

Northview 34, Holmes County 26 [Details, photos...]

Chipley 39, Baker 20 Next week: Chipley at Northview



2S

Florida High 18, Pensacola Catholic 14

Suwannee 17, West Florida 14

3S

Choctawhatchee 30, Pine Forest 29

Columbia 17. Escambia 15

ALABAMA