Playoffs: Northview Wins; Pine Forest, Escambia, West Florida, Catholic All Fall

November 19, 2022

Here are Friday night playoff football scores from across the North Escambia area:

1R

  • Northview 34, Holmes County 26 [Details, photos...]
  • Chipley 39, Baker 20
    • Next week: Chipley at Northview

2S

  • Florida High 18, Pensacola Catholic 14
  • Suwannee 17, West Florida 14

3S

  • Choctawhatchee 30, Pine Forest 29
  • Columbia 17. Escambia 15

ALABAMA

  • There were no Escambia County, Alabama, teams remaining in the Alabama playoffs.

