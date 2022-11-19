Playoffs: Northview Wins; Pine Forest, Escambia, West Florida, Catholic All Fall
November 19, 2022
Here are Friday night playoff football scores from across the North Escambia area:
1R
- Northview 34, Holmes County 26 [Details, photos...]
- Chipley 39, Baker 20
- Next week: Chipley at Northview
2S
- Florida High 18, Pensacola Catholic 14
- Suwannee 17, West Florida 14
3S
- Choctawhatchee 30, Pine Forest 29
- Columbia 17. Escambia 15
ALABAMA
- There were no Escambia County, Alabama, teams remaining in the Alabama playoffs.
