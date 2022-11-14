Florida Gas Prices Up 12 Cents Last Week

Florida gas prices jumped 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average increased from $3.46 per gallon last Monday to $3.58 on Thursday. However, the state average then slipped 2 cents by the weekend. Sunday’s state average was $3.56 per gallon.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was $3.30. A low of $3.25 could be found Sunday night at several stations in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices were as low as $2.98 at the warehouse clubs.

“It appears that Florida gas prices have now fully adjusted to a recent oil price hike and the reinstatement of the state’s gas tax,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil and wholesale gasoline prices took a step back last week, which should cause gas prices to plateau.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.