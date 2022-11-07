Florida Gas Prices Jumped 17 Cents On Average Last Week After Gas Tax Holiday Ended

November 7, 2022

As expected, Florida gas prices increased last week, following the expiration of the state’s gas tax holiday on November 1.

Meanwhile, the state average only increased 17 cents per gallon last week; rising from $3.29 on October 31 to $3.46 per gallon on Sunday.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.27. In North Escambia, a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment was the low price at $3.25 Sunday night, while Pensacola bottomed out at $2.99at one of the warehouse clubs.

“With the reinstatement of Florida’s gas tax, the state average gas price has rebounded to its highest level since September 10th,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Last week’s 17 cent jump amounts to about $2.55 more to fill an average-size tank of gas. Florida’s state average now sits at $1.43 per gallon less than what drivers paid in mid-June. That has drivers paying $21 less for a full tank than they did in the early summer.”

Pictured. Regular unleaded was $3.09 at this station on Nine Mile Road Sunday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 