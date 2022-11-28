Florida Gas Prices Fall Over The Last Week

Florida gas prices have slipped to $3.39 per gallon on average.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was $3.06. In North Escambia, drivers could find a low of $2.89 on Highway 29 in Cantonment Sunday night, and a Pensacola low of $2.81 on Nine Mile Road.

The state average is now on a 17-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 19 cents during that time.

“Gas prices are being pressured lower by steep drops in the price of oil, and strong gains in domestic gasoline supplies,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unless there’s a shift in fundamentals, the state average could sink even lower this week, with the potential of dipping below $3.30 per gallon in the next week or two.”

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.