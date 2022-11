Flomaton Man Killed In Santa Rosa County Wreck

A Flomaton man was killed in an early morning wreck Friday in Santa Rosa County.

The 35-year old man was driving his pickup truck through a construction zone on Highway 90 near Woodbine Road where he collided with the end of a guardrail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no other people or vehicles involved.

