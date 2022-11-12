FDOT Announces The Completion Of I-10/I-110 Safety Improvements, Shortly After Fatal Crash

The same week after a 19-year old man died in a single vehicle wreck there, the Florida Department of Transportation announced that they have completed a $1.5 million safety improvement project at the I-10/I-110 interchange.

The man was traveling north on the I-110 ramp to I-10 westbound Wednesday morning when his SUV went off the roadway and collided with a guardrail and concrete traffic barrier about 9:10 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

The safety improvement project included reducing the speed limit from 45 to 35 mph on that ramp.

Other project improvements cited by officials included:

Milling and resurfacing ramps to improve ride quality.

Applying an anti-skid surface to all ramps.

Adding audible edge lines along the outside edges of the ramps to alert drivers of the edge of the roadway.

Installing raised rumble strips across the I-110 northbound to I-10 eastbound travel lanes.

Improving guardrails, signage, and pavement markings.

FDOT said the goal of the project over the last several months was to improve safety for the estimated 90,000 drivers who travel through the interchange daily.