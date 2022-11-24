Farm To City Week Thanksgiving Meals Distributed To 1,000 Families

About 1,000 Thanksgiving meals were distributed to Escambia and Santa Rosa County residents this week as part of Farm to City Week.

The meals were distributed to 500 pre-registered applicants at the Waterfront Rescue Missing in Pensacola and 500 at the Milton Community Center. The distribution included a ham or turkey, loaf of bread, apples, dessert and fresh produce such as collard greens, cabbage, zucchini, and sweet potatoes.

At least 50 volunteers took part in the distribution.

On Monday, high school and middle school FFA members, boy scouts and other volunteers from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties worked to harvest fresh items at the West Florida Research and Education Center near Jay.

The produce was paired with all of the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal from Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Waterfront Rescue Mission.

The three agencies donated 338,189 pounds of food to local nonprofits between 2010 and 2021. About 38,900 pounds came from produce harvested at the WFREC, and it all goes to feed lower-income families at Thanksgiving.

“Our Farm to City event is one of the best things we do each year,” said Wes Wood, director of WFREC. “Exposing high-school students to agriculture and helping provide a healthy Thanksgiving meal to 1,000 needy families in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties is gratifying.”

National Farm to City Week is a national effort to bring about a better understanding between rural and urban people by increasing knowledge and appreciation for agriculture.

