Fallen Escambia Fire Chief Dwain Bradshaw Honored At Memorial Service

November 22, 2022

Escambia County Fire Rescue recently honored the late ECFR District Chief Dwain Bradshaw during the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service at the Florida State Fire College in Ocala. The memorial service is an annual event held to honor firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Bradshaw, 41, lost his life during the early morning hours of November 2019 in the line of duty on scene of a fatal crash on the Muscogee Bridge. He was a volunteer district chief at the Bellview Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, volunteer assistant district chief for the Beulah Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, and lived a life of public service.

“Participation in this annual event is a tremendous honor to the families of the fallen, and to the institution of our profession,” said ECFR Captain Scott Averill. “I hope that we can continue our ECFR Honor Guard participation in this important event for the foreseeable future.”

ECFR Honor Guard members Averill, Lt. Nick Gradia, Firefighter Dale Dirks and Firefighter Jason Rocco participated in the 2022 Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 