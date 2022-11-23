Escambia Swears In Commissioners, Board Passes Gavel to New Chair

The oath of office was administered to two Escambia County commissioners Tuesday, and the gavel was passed to a new chairman and vice chairman.

During the meeting, newly elected District 2 Commissioner Mike Kohler and District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender, who was reelected, took the oath of office for their term through November 2026.

“I am humbled and hope to bring a fresh outlook to the board from my many years of experience in leadership positions during my career in the Navy. Being a registered nurse for the last 31 years, I truly understand the importance of listening. The people of District 2 will have a commissioner that will listen and work diligently for what is fair and right. I intend to make every effort to work with my fellow board members to tackle the many issues facing District 2. ”

“The most pressing issues are the Gulf Beach Highway-Sorrento Road expansion, preserving NAS Pensacola and Corry Station from any mission degradation, a storm water drainage plan, ordinance reform and blight clean up, and finally, begin cleaning up both Bayou Chico and Bayou Grande, both of which have been neglected for many years. I ran on being caring, capable, and committed, but more importantly, assuring the board maintains integrity, honesty and transparency to our citizens is fundamental,” he added.

Bender said, “I am excited and honored to serve Escambia County as the District 4 representative for another four years. I want to thank everyone who supported me, especially my family. I look forward to working hard for another four years as we complete the projects underway and start new ones.”

District 3 Commissioner Lumon May will serve as chairman, and District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry will serve as vice chairman for the coming year.

“It remains my highest honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Escambia County. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues as we navigate the opportunities and challenges before us. My commitment to each of you is that I will always do my best to ensure our community is the best place to live, work and play,” May said.

May accepted the chairmanship from District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh.

“I am proud of the work the county has accomplished over this past year, working together with and for the citizens we serve,” Bergosh said. “I remain enthusiastically optimistic about the continued upward trajectory of the county going forward. With a newly constituted board and fantastic leadership throughout the county, starting at the top with our Administrator Wes Moreno and the team he is assembling, I’d like our citizens to know they can expect progress, positive leadership and responsible resource stewardship from their county in the years to come.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.