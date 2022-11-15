Escambia Sexual Predator Gets 35 Years In Prison For Failing To Register

A designated Escambia County sexual predator that failed to meet registration requirements has been sentenced to 35 years on state prison.

Robert James Pooley was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in methamphetamine and failure of a sexual predator to register.

Pooley failed to register as required by his sexual predator status, prosecutors said. When law enforcement went to arrest him for the registration violation, they found him in possession of a firearm and a trafficking amount of methamphetamine.

Pooley was convicted in 1999 on charges including multiple counts of sexual battery by a juvenile on a victim under age 12.