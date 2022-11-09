Escambia County Results: Bender, Fetsko, EDATE And Other Local Winners

Here are local elections results from Escambia County.

Board of County Commissioners District 4

Robert Bender (REP) 63.57% / 16,989

Myra J. Van Hoose (DEM) 36.43% / 9,735

School Board Member District 2

Paul Fetsko (NON) 59.49% / 9,701

Ray Guillory (NON) 40.51% / 6,605

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority District 2

Lois Benson (REP) 67.84% / 12,212

Chase Anderson “Andy” Romagnano (DEM) 32.16% / 5,788

EDATE County Referendum

Yes – For authority to grant exemption 54.66% / 58,322

No – Against authority to grant 45.34% / 48,375

Pensacola City Council District 2

Charles L. Bare (NON) 62.60% / 1,649

Char Powell (NON) 37.40% / 985

Pensacola City Council District 6

Ann Hill (NON) 45.46% / 1,642

Allison D. Patton (NON) 54.54% / 1,970

Santa Rosa Island Authority