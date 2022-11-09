Escambia County Results: Bender, Fetsko, EDATE And Other Local Winners

November 9, 2022

Here are local elections results from Escambia County.

Board of County Commissioners District 4

  • Robert Bender (REP) 63.57% / 16,989
  • Myra J. Van Hoose (DEM) 36.43% / 9,735

School Board Member District 2

  • Paul Fetsko (NON) 59.49% / 9,701
  • Ray Guillory (NON) 40.51% / 6,605

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority District 2

  • Lois Benson (REP) 67.84% / 12,212
  • Chase Anderson “Andy” Romagnano (DEM) 32.16% / 5,788

EDATE County Referendum

  • Yes – For authority to grant exemption 54.66% / 58,322
  • No – Against authority to grant 45.34% / 48,375

Pensacola City Council District 2

  • Charles L. Bare (NON) 62.60% / 1,649
  • Char Powell (NON) 37.40% / 985

Pensacola City Council District 6

  • Ann Hill (NON) 45.46% / 1,642
  • Allison D. Patton (NON) 54.54% / 1,970

Santa Rosa Island Authority

  • Thomas A. Campanella (NON) 47.97% / 850
  • Jeremy Johnson (NON) 52.03% / 922

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 