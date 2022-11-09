Escambia County Results: Bender, Fetsko, EDATE And Other Local Winners
November 9, 2022
Here are local elections results from Escambia County.
Board of County Commissioners District 4
- Robert Bender (REP) 63.57% / 16,989
- Myra J. Van Hoose (DEM) 36.43% / 9,735
School Board Member District 2
- Paul Fetsko (NON) 59.49% / 9,701
- Ray Guillory (NON) 40.51% / 6,605
Emerald Coast Utilities Authority District 2
- Lois Benson (REP) 67.84% / 12,212
- Chase Anderson “Andy” Romagnano (DEM) 32.16% / 5,788
EDATE County Referendum
- Yes – For authority to grant exemption 54.66% / 58,322
- No – Against authority to grant 45.34% / 48,375
Pensacola City Council District 2
- Charles L. Bare (NON) 62.60% / 1,649
- Char Powell (NON) 37.40% / 985
Pensacola City Council District 6
- Ann Hill (NON) 45.46% / 1,642
- Allison D. Patton (NON) 54.54% / 1,970
Santa Rosa Island Authority
- Thomas A. Campanella (NON) 47.97% / 850
- Jeremy Johnson (NON) 52.03% / 922
