Dollars For Doers: Navy Federal Celebrates Employee Volunteerism With Grants

Navy Federal Credit Union is recognizing the volunteer service of its employees by awarding a record number of grants to nonprofits through its annual “Dollars for Doers” program. To celebrate the program’s 15th anniversary, the credit union awarded 150 employees with $1,000 grants each, to donate to the nonprofit where they serve their time. Typically, the program recognizes 100 employees.

Navy Federal is also celebrating a major milestone of the “Dollars for Doers” program by reaching $1 million granted since its inception. This is also the first year the program is recognizing virtual volunteerism.

“No matter when, where or how our team members volunteer, their service matters and creates meaningful change,” said Brandi Gomez, corporate social responsibility program manager at Navy Federal. “They are a force for good that deserves to be celebrated for consistently taking care of our communities, and our Dollars for Doers program allows us to do just that.”

Nearly 40% of the nonprofits chosen are in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Here is a full list of nonprofits that were awarded “Dollars for Doers” grants in both Escambia and Santa Rosa counties: