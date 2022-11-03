Dollars For Doers: Navy Federal Celebrates Employee Volunteerism With Grants
November 3, 2022
Navy Federal Credit Union is recognizing the volunteer service of its employees by awarding a record number of grants to nonprofits through its annual “Dollars for Doers” program. To celebrate the program’s 15th anniversary, the credit union awarded 150 employees with $1,000 grants each, to donate to the nonprofit where they serve their time. Typically, the program recognizes 100 employees.
Navy Federal is also celebrating a major milestone of the “Dollars for Doers” program by reaching $1 million granted since its inception. This is also the first year the program is recognizing virtual volunteerism.
“No matter when, where or how our team members volunteer, their service matters and creates meaningful change,” said Brandi Gomez, corporate social responsibility program manager at Navy Federal. “They are a force for good that deserves to be celebrated for consistently taking care of our communities, and our Dollars for Doers program allows us to do just that.”
Nearly 40% of the nonprofits chosen are in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.
Here is a full list of nonprofits that were awarded “Dollars for Doers” grants in both Escambia and Santa Rosa counties:
- 309 Punk Project
- A Place of Hope Small Dog Rescue
- Be Ready Alliance Coordinating for Emergencies
- Believers Life Center
- Bellview Youth Sports Association
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida
- Breaking Bread Outreach
- Capstone Adaptive Learning and Therapy Centers
- Chain Reaction
- Choral Society of Pensacola
- Council on Aging of West Florida
- Escambia County Council PTA
- Escambia County Public Schools Foundation for Excellence
- Feeding the Gulf Coast
- FoodRaising Friends
- Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter
- General Daniel Chappie James Flight Academy
- Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival
- Habitat for Humanity
- Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area
- James B. Washington Education & Sports
- Junior League of Pensacola
- Krewe of Vixens – Ovarian Cancer Awareness
- Liberty Sertoma
- Ministry Village at Olive
- My Brothers and Sisters
- National Coalition of 100 Black Women – Pensacola Chapter
- Northwest Florida Community Outreach
- Northwest Florida Guardian Ad Litem Foundation
- OASIS Forida
- Pack-A-Sack
- Park Place Baptist Ministries
- Pensacola Dream Center
- Pensacola Habitat for Humanity
- Positively Pensacola
- ReadyKids!
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida
- Stamped Film Festival
- Sunday’s Child
- The Birthday Party
- The Mylo Foundation
- Troop 632 Scouts BSA
- USO Northwest Florida
- Water and Youth Safety
- Youths Left Behind Corp
