DeSantis Appoints Escambia Man To Florida Judicial Nominating Commission

An Escambia County man was appointed Tuesday to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commission by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Zachary “Zack” Smith is a Legal Fellow with The Heritage Foundation. He received his bachelors, masters, and law degrees from the University of Florida. Smith was appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.

The Judicial Nominating Commission selects nominees to fill judicial vacancies within the Florida court system.