Crowds Pack NAS Pensacola For Blue Angels Show (With Photo Gallery)

The Blue Angels returned to NAS Pensacola and a big hometown crowd Friday for their first air show on base since 2019.

An estimated 72,000 people were on hand for Friday’s show, and even larger crowds were expected for Saturday.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge