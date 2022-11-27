County To Consider Fiber Home Internet Proposals For North Escambia

Escambia County has received multiple proposals to build a fiber network to provide true high speed broadband internet in North Escambia.

Proposals received included:

Cox Communications

NextCity Networks, a Florida Power & Light sister company

C Spire Fiber

Escambia River Electric Cooperative in partnership with Conexon Connect

Some of the companies would bring fiber to all homes in their proposal area fairly quickly, while another would take up to a decade.

NextCity Networks (FPL sister company) proposes an ISP partner that will bring service to residential homes within 7-10 years. EREC, a member owned electric cooperative, proposes to begin servicing residential customers in their franchise area about 35 weeks after a contract approval date.

The county commission previously divided the county broadband project into two areas — north and south of 10 Mile Road — and committed $10 million to the northern portion from a $22 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation.

Escambia County will contribute up to $10 million, plus expected grant funds of several million dollars more, for the fiber backbone network across the area north of 10 Mile Road. The remaining funds will go toward the southern area in the future.

The county won’t provide internet all the way to the home. Instead, the winning company will be the internet service provider to the end user.

The Escambia County Commission will begin consideration of the proposals in a special meeting Monday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com will continue to follow this story.