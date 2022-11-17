Cold Day With A High Near 50; Freeze Watch Tonight

.

The low Wednesday night will be in the upper 30s in the North Escambia area. There is a freeze watch in effect for late Thursday night into Friday morning with a forecast low in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.