Challenged Book ‘Perks Of Being A Wallflower’ Removed From Escambia Schools For Sexual Content

The Escambia County School Board voted 4-1 to remove a book challenged by a Northview High teacher from school libraries.

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is a 1999 novel by American writer Stephen Chbosky. According to publisher Simon & Schuster it is a “bestselling coming-of-age story that takes a sometimes heartbreaking, often hysterical, and always honest look at high school in all its glory.” It was a #1 New York Times bestseller for over a year and named an American Library Association Best Book for Young Adults.

It was challenged by Vicki Baggett, chair of the Language Arts Department chair at Northview High School with over 30 years in the classroom.

In her challenge, Baggett said the book contains “extreme sexual content descriptions, bestiality and a language alert, using a “shock effect to engage teenage minds”. A committee at Northview High School voted during the summer to keep the book available as an optional twelfth grade study novel, and Baggett appealed.

About a month ago, School Superintendent Dr. Smith implemented a “Restricted Section” in school libraries for “Perks of Being a Wallflower” and over 100 other books until they can be reviewed by the school board. Students must have parental permission to access any of the books in the section.

Tuesday night, the school board voted 4-1, with Patty Hightower dissenting, to remove “Perks fo Being a Wallfllower” due to sexual content not allowed in schools by Florida law.

“What is our standard for ensuring good conduct and manners for our students when I can’t even when I can’t even repeat some of the stuff that is here into this mic, or I wouldn’t, because of the values I have,” Board Chair Kevin Adams said.. “Our decency standards are not high when we allow this type of inappropriate material, content in our district.

“I wondered why so many students have mental health issues, bad disciplinary problems. I believe they are being poisoned by what they hear and what they read. We need parents to be parents. We can do a better job protecting children with those that choose not to be exposed to adult knowledge and materials. Period. We as a school district must do a better job to ensure that we are not purchasing age inappropriate materials for our media centers and classrooms. The parents trust us to do what is right for their children.”

One challenged book, the Bible, has been returned to the shelves in Escambia Schools. State law says the Bible is allowed in schools and has a place in education in Florida.