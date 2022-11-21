Century Woman Charged With Cyberstalking

November 21, 2022

A Century woman charged with stalking for allegedly continuing to message someone after being warned not to do so.

Melissa Iris White, 41, was charged with cyberstalking. She was released on a $5,000 bond.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that White contacted her numerous times by social media and phone, sending messages threatening to kill the victim’s daughter.

According to the ECSO, the victim had a no-contact order in place preventing white from contacting her, and deputies went to her residence in Century to warn her to stop. After deputies left, she sent more messages to the victim, according to an arrest report.

The incident happened in late October, and White was recently arrested on the outstanding warrant.

As a term of her release, she was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

Written by William Reynolds 

 