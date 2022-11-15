Century Woman Accused Of Attacking Man And His Pickup Truck With Cement Blocks

A Century woman is accused of attacking a man and his pickup truck.

Nekinley Sonita Manuel, 34, was charged with aggravated assault domestic violence related and felony criminal mischief.

The victim told deputies that he purchased winter clothes for an individual and met the victim in order to deliver them. The name and relationship of the individual were redacted from the arrest report.

He got into a verbal argument with Manuel and attempted to leave. Shel picked up a cement block, threatened him and threw it at the truck, according to an arrest report. She kicked the driver’s door and threw blocks at the truck, damaging a side panel, busting the front windshield and completely busing out the rear window, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The damage was estimated at $1,500.

The victim recorded a portion of the incident on his phone, showing Manuel coming toward the victim with a cement block and walking toward the truck with a cement block, the report states.

Deputies reported finding a cement block in the back seat of the truck, damage to the windows and fender. and a footprint on the driver’s side door panel.

Manuel was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $10,000 bond.