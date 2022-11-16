Century Sets Hours Of Operation For All Parks, Closing Them At Night

Century has now established hours of operations for the town’s parks.

Tuesday night, the town council voted 3-0 to set park hours from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, seven days a week. The new hours are effective immediately at parks including Anthony Pleasant Park, Marie McMurray Park, Showalter Park and Nadine McCaw Park.

The resolution setting the hours does allow the mayor to close parks for emergencies and other problems, or extend hours for scheduled public events like ball games.

After problems with vandalism and individuals in the parks late at night, the town learned recently that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office could not ask people to leave the parks because there were no official hours established.

“This helps us with the sheriff’s department,” Mayor Ben Boutwell said. “They can enforce now that we’ve got this.”

Pictured top:: Marie McMurray Park in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photo. Pictured below: The playground at Showalter Park.