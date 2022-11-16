Century Sets Hours Of Operation For All Parks, Closing Them At Night

November 16, 2022

Century has now established hours of operations for the town’s parks.

Tuesday night, the town council voted 3-0 to set park hours from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, seven days a week. The new hours are effective immediately at parks including Anthony Pleasant Park, Marie McMurray Park, Showalter Park and Nadine McCaw Park.

The resolution setting the hours does allow the mayor to close parks for emergencies and other problems, or extend hours for scheduled public events like ball games.

After problems with vandalism and individuals in the parks late at night, the town learned recently that the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office could not ask people to leave the parks because there were no official hours established.

“This helps us with the sheriff’s department,” Mayor Ben Boutwell said. “They can enforce now that we’ve got this.”

Pictured top:: Marie McMurray Park in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photo. Pictured below: The playground at Showalter Park.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 