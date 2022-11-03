Century Man Charged With Aggravated Stalking Of Female PSC Student

November 3, 2022

A Century man has been charged with stalking and threatening a female student at a local college.

Kenneth Tyrese Lowery, 23, was charged with felony aggravated stalking with the threat of injury.

Lowery texted a fellow student the Pensacola State College Century Campus multiple times and made “inappropriate sexual comments” to her on various social media platforms, according to an Pensacola State College Police Department arrest report. The text messages included harassing language, and Lowery threatened to rape the female student, the report continues.

The victim told police that she did not feel safe at her home or at school due to the sexual threats.

Lowery remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $5,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 