Century Man Accused Of Attacking His Former Girlfriend, Cutting Her Face

November 18, 2022

A Century man is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend at her apartment.

Caesar Martinez, Jr., 43, was charged with aggravated battery, battery by strangulation, armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, and criminal mischief.

Martinez allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, knocked on the door and entered without permission when she answered the  door. He grabbed her by the neck, threw her to the ground, began cutting her face with a razor blade or knife, and stomped on her phone, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. She was treated on scene by Escambia County EMS.

Martinez told deputies that he was at his home at the time of the incident and accused the victim of lying, the report states.

The woman’s young daughter reportedly witnessed the incident, and the Department of Children and Families was notified.

Martinez remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $10,500.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 