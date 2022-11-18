Century Man Accused Of Attacking His Former Girlfriend, Cutting Her Face

A Century man is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend at her apartment.

Caesar Martinez, Jr., 43, was charged with aggravated battery, battery by strangulation, armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, and criminal mischief.

Martinez allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, knocked on the door and entered without permission when she answered the door. He grabbed her by the neck, threw her to the ground, began cutting her face with a razor blade or knife, and stomped on her phone, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. She was treated on scene by Escambia County EMS.

Martinez told deputies that he was at his home at the time of the incident and accused the victim of lying, the report states.

The woman’s young daughter reportedly witnessed the incident, and the Department of Children and Families was notified.

Martinez remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $10,500.