Cantonment Man Charged With Battery Of His Girlfriend At The County Landfill

November 23, 2022

A Cantonment man is charged with allegedly attacking his girlfriend at the county landfill.

Courtney Markett Thompkins, 28, was charged with misdemeanor battery, felony battery by strangulation in a domestic violence situation, obstructing justice by preventing communication to a law enforcement officer, and petit theft.

The victim, identified as Thompkins’ live-in boyfriend, gave him a ride to work at the Perdido Landfill. The two became involved in an argument, and Thompkins took her iPhone and prevented her from going inside an office to call for help, according to an arrest report.

He then grabbed her hair from behind and wrapped his hand around her throat, preventing her from breathing, the report states.  The two returned to their residence on Old Chemstrand Road, where he stole her iPhone XR and case, along with a set of keys, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the incident at the county landfill was caught on surveillance video.

The landfill incident occurred on September 1, with Thompkins just recently arrested on an outstanding warrant. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday morning without bond  for failure to appear on unrelated charges of criminal mischief, marijuana possession and resisting arrest.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 