Broxson Named Florida Senate Appropriations Chair

Sen. Doug Broxson will serve as the chair of the Florida Senate Appropriations Committee for the next two years.

His selection was announced Monday by incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo.

“Senator Broxson and I also share a long history of service together in the House and Senate. I trust his instincts, as well as his decision-making process, particularly when it comes to the budget,” Passidomo said.

“It is a tough job with no shortage of worthy investments to consider. Senator Broxson really took time and learned as much as he could about how we teach our students to read. We know identifying a struggling reader early can change a child’s entire life, and I appreciate the passion Senator Broxson has for this critical issue. His approach to the K-12 budget showed me that Senator Broxson is not content with simply re-adopting the status quo.

“He wants to dig deep and innovate, and that is exactly what we need at this important time in our state. I also appreciate the respect Senator Broxson has for each person he meets, even in times of disagreement. He gives great thought and consideration to every issue before him, and I know he will show that same level of care when working with each Senator on their own budget priorities,” Passidomo added

Passidomo made her selections as leader of a Republican supermajority in the Senate for the next two years.

Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze, represents Florida’s Senate District 1, which includes Escambia, Santa Rosa and a portion of Okaloosa counties.

