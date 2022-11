Bratt PTA Buys iPads For Each Classroom

The PTA at Bratt Elementary School was able to give the school a grant for an iPad for each classroom.

Teachers will have the ability to connect their iPads to the TVs in their classroom as they are teaching.

The Bratt PTA was able to make the donation through fundraisers such as selling cookie dough and “grateful grams”.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.