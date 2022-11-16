Blue Angels Team Members To Visit Molino Ballpark On Thursday

Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels team are scheduled to visit the Molino Ballpark Thursday evening.

They are scheduled speak about teamwork, working hard and being dedicated to making good choices. And they may get some practice in with the players like the did during a visit earlier this year.

Everyone is welcome at 6 p.m. on the softball side of the softball side of he Don Sutton Ballpark, at 2340 Crabtree Church Road, just off Highway 97.

Pictured: Members of the Blue Angels team visited with players at the Molino Ballpark in April 2022. File photos for NorthEscambia.com.