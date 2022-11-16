Blue Angels Team Members To Visit Molino Ballpark On Thursday

November 16, 2022

Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels team are scheduled to visit the Molino Ballpark Thursday evening.

They are scheduled speak about teamwork, working hard and being dedicated to making good choices. And they may get some practice in with the players like the did during a visit earlier this year.

Everyone is welcome at 6 p.m. on the softball side of the softball side of he Don Sutton Ballpark, at 2340 Crabtree Church Road, just off Highway 97.

Pictured: Members of the Blue Angels team visited with players at the Molino Ballpark in April 2022. File photos for NorthEscambia.com.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 