Betty Jean Ward

Betty Jean Ward, 91, of Atlanta, Georgia, (previously of Atmore, Alabama), passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of November 1, 2022, surrounded by her son and husband.

Betty Jean Steele was born on August 12, 1931, in Oak Grove, Florida. As a child, Betty moved with her family to Walnut Hill, Florida, where she met the love of her life, Clark “Jack” Ward, in high school and were married on June 11, 1949. Betty was an educator and delighted students, teachers, and parents for 40 years. In February 2020, Betty and Jack moved to Atlanta, Georgia where they lived with their son until her death.

Betty is preceded in death by both of her parents, Brady Redford Steele and Nanie Beasley Steele; her two brothers, Alton Redford Steele and Ronald Wayne Steele; and her son, Gregory Clark Ward.

Betty is survived by her husband, Clark Hill Ward; her daughter, Kathryn Ward Ochoa; and her son, Jason Steele Ward; three grandchildren, Heather Ashley Feller, Heath Edward Harrison and Jordan Steele Spaulding; six great grandchildren, Zachary Wayne Feller, Makenzie Kathryn Feller, Madison Hill Feller, Haleigh Elizabeth Harrison, Gregory Crosby Harrison, Ryleigh Austyn Harrison; and one great-great grandchild, Stokley Hill Feller.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 at 1 PM at First Baptist Church of Atmore, 310 South Main Street, Atmore, Alabama 36502. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 5741 Arthur Brown Road, McDavid, Florida 32568.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 from 12 Noon until service time at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Atmore.