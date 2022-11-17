Authorities Respond To Gas Leak On Bratt Road

.

Authorities responded a roadside gas leak in Bratt on Thursday

A passerby discovered the leak on Bratt Road east of Vaughn Road, just a short distance south of a power substation.

It appeared that a sign post was hit when the roadside was mowed in the last day or so, and the sign post may have damaged the pipe. The leak could be seen at times next to the post (look to the immediate left of the sign post in the photo above).

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded and stood by until Pensacola Energy arrived and made repairs.

There were no evacuations, and no immediate danger posed to a nearby barn and farm structures.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.