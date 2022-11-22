Atmore Woman Killed In Single Vehicle Wreck

November 22, 2022

An Atmore woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday night.

Tara R. Nelson, 46, was fatally injured when the 2015 Kia Cadenza she was driving left Booneville Road northwest of Atmore, struck a tree and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said Monday that Nelson was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the 7:45 p.m. wreck.

The ALEA investigation continues.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 