Atmore City Jail Inmate Death Under Investigation By State

November 14, 2022

The state is investigating after an inmate was found dead Sunday in the Atmore Municipal Jail.

Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said the “Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to the Atmore Municipal Jail in reference to a death in the jail. The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of investigation identified the man as 57-year told Thomas Marvin Lord of Atmore.

The body was released to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further investigation. Their findings will turned over to the Escambia County (AL) District Attorney’s Office.

Due to the active investigation, Atmore Police are not providing any further information.

The small city jail is located inside the Atmore Police Department, which is in the larger municipal complex on East Louisville Avenue that also houses the city hall, fire department, utilities department and a municipal auditorium.

