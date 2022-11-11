Cantonment Man Killed In Nine Mile Road Wreck

A 37-year old Cantonment man was killed in a crash on Nine Mile Road Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driven by a 19-year old Pensacola man was traveling west on Nine Mile Road in the outside lane and entered the intersection with Guidy Lane. At the same time black Nissan sedan driven by the Cantonment man turned left from Guidy Lane onto Nine Mile, causing the vehicles to collide. FHP did not say which driver violated the traffic signal in the 4:54 a.m. crash near Hillcrest Baptist Church.

The Cantonment man was pronounced deceased on the scene. His name has not been released.

Westbound traffic on Nine Mile Road was diverted onto Guidy Lane for several hours due to the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photo by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.