Jeep Falls Off I-110 Overpass Onto SUV Below

A vehicle fell off an I-110 overpass into another vehicle below Saturday afternoon in Escambia County.

A Jeep driven by a 20-year old from Seminole, Alabama, was traveling north on I-110. The driver attempted to change lanes and collided with the concrete traffic barrier on the east side of the elevated roadway. The Jeep traveled about 100 feet against the concrete barrier before it “turned over the traffic barrier and overturned in midair”, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Jeep fell onto a Dodge Journey below on East Jordan Street, crushing the rear of the SUV.

The 63-year old female driver of the Dodge Journey and her 20-year old male passenger, both from Pensacola, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Jeep was seriously injured when it fell off the interstate as was her 65-year old female passenger.

None of the injuries were life threatening.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for careless driving.

Photos: WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.