Fourth North Escambia FPL Solar Farm Planned South Of Bratt Road

Florida Power & Light is proposing a fourth solar farm in North Escambia.

The “Mitchell Creek Solar Energy Center” would be located on 1,282 acres between Camp and Cox Roads, just south of Bratt Road and the Escambia County Road Department North Camp, according to plans obtained by NorthEscambia.com.

The proposed location is just northwest of the First City Solar Energy Center, located along Holland, Cox and Roach roads in McDavid. It is on track to go into operation in early 2023. The site will have more than 223,000 photovoltaic panels with a planned output of 75 megawatts.

The 300,000 solar panels at the Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center on Bogia Road near McDavid have been in operation since early 2022 and were officially dedicated in March. It produces. enough electricity to power about 15,000 homes.

The Sparkleberry Solar Energy Center is fully permitted for 553 acres south of the end of Pilgrim Trail. According to FPL, over 200,000 solar panels will generate nearly 75 megawatts — enough energy to also power 15,000 homes.

The new Mitchell Creek Solar Energy Center is just entering the Escambia County permitting process.

Pictured top: Map of the proposed Mitchell Creek Solar Energy Center NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge. Pictured below: Construction is at about the halfway point for the First City Solar Energy Center in McDavid. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.