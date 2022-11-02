Details Released In Tragic Flomaton Crash That Claimed Three Lives

November 7, 2022

Alabama State Troopers have released details of a tragic fiery crash that claimed three lives in Flomaton on Sunday.

Troopers said 48-year old Shannon P. Lucas of Flomaton was driving a 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup truck that collided head-on with a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by 41-year old Christopher Bell, also of Flomaton. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene, as was Lucas’ passenger in the pickup truck, 50-year old Alfreco Lett of Century.

None of the individuals were wearing a seat belt, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The investigation is continuing.

The crash happened about 3:25 p.m. on Highway 31 near Twin Bridges Road.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

6 Responses to “Details Released In Tragic Flomaton Crash That Claimed Three Lives”

  1. Wesley Tetter on November 7th, 2022 3:32 pm

    Chris Bell was a dear friend of mine like a brother he had a ruff time since he was paralyzed I’n a wreck in 1998 that one of our other friends died in . Most didn’t know how to take him for he stayed in severe pain constantly he had just lost his mother about 4 weeks ago suddenly from surgery complications he has a sister Kristy Bell And Brother Terry Sheffield R I P my brother loved you

  2. Veronica brown on November 7th, 2022 2:40 pm

    I knew al Lett and the others two .just so sad

  3. Christy on November 7th, 2022 1:22 pm

    Praying for their family and friends!

  4. Soobee on November 7th, 2022 12:06 pm

    So sorry to the families of all.

  5. Angi B on November 7th, 2022 10:15 am

    Prayers for all of these peoples family… So sad!

  6. You'll be missed Chris on November 7th, 2022 9:06 am

    This is so sad I only know the name of one person who passed, haven’t heard who the others were but my prayers are with the families and friends of everyone lost. If you knew Chris you loved Chris and I just hate that another friend is gone too early





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 