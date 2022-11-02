Details Released In Tragic Flomaton Crash That Claimed Three Lives

Alabama State Troopers have released details of a tragic fiery crash that claimed three lives in Flomaton on Sunday.

Troopers said 48-year old Shannon P. Lucas of Flomaton was driving a 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup truck that collided head-on with a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by 41-year old Christopher Bell, also of Flomaton. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene, as was Lucas’ passenger in the pickup truck, 50-year old Alfreco Lett of Century.

None of the individuals were wearing a seat belt, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The investigation is continuing.

The crash happened about 3:25 p.m. on Highway 31 near Twin Bridges Road.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.