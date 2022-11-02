Details Released In Tragic Flomaton Crash That Claimed Three Lives
November 7, 2022
Alabama State Troopers have released details of a tragic fiery crash that claimed three lives in Flomaton on Sunday.
Troopers said 48-year old Shannon P. Lucas of Flomaton was driving a 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup truck that collided head-on with a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by 41-year old Christopher Bell, also of Flomaton. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene, as was Lucas’ passenger in the pickup truck, 50-year old Alfreco Lett of Century.
None of the individuals were wearing a seat belt, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The investigation is continuing.
The crash happened about 3:25 p.m. on Highway 31 near Twin Bridges Road.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments
6 Responses to “Details Released In Tragic Flomaton Crash That Claimed Three Lives”
Chris Bell was a dear friend of mine like a brother he had a ruff time since he was paralyzed I’n a wreck in 1998 that one of our other friends died in . Most didn’t know how to take him for he stayed in severe pain constantly he had just lost his mother about 4 weeks ago suddenly from surgery complications he has a sister Kristy Bell And Brother Terry Sheffield R I P my brother loved you
I knew al Lett and the others two .just so sad
Praying for their family and friends!
So sorry to the families of all.
Prayers for all of these peoples family… So sad!
This is so sad I only know the name of one person who passed, haven’t heard who the others were but my prayers are with the families and friends of everyone lost. If you knew Chris you loved Chris and I just hate that another friend is gone too early