Christmas In Century: Parade, Movie Night, Tree Lighting

November 19, 2022

Mark your calendars for a “Hometown Christmas” in Century.

A tree lighting ceremony with caroling will be held Friday, December 2 at 5 p.m. at Nadine McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard. Refreshments will follow across the street at the Century Chamber of Commerce.

A Christmas parade will roll at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 9. It will be followed by the movie “The Grinch” and food from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at Anthony Pleasant Park.

For a parade entry form, click or tap here. The entry deadline is Friday, December 2.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 