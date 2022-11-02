Christmas In Century: Parade, Movie Night, Tree Lighting

Mark your calendars for a “Hometown Christmas” in Century.

A tree lighting ceremony with caroling will be held Friday, December 2 at 5 p.m. at Nadine McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard. Refreshments will follow across the street at the Century Chamber of Commerce.

A Christmas parade will roll at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 9. It will be followed by the movie “The Grinch” and food from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at Anthony Pleasant Park.

For a parade entry form, click or tap here. The entry deadline is Friday, December 2.