Books Are $1 At Bookstore Inside The Bellview Library

November 27, 2022

There is a bookstore inside the new Bellview Library, and all of the books are just $1 each.

Payment is cash only with exact change (funds are deposited into a payment slot). They are available on a first come, first served basis.

The bookstore is open during regular library hours and is a project of the Friends of the West Florida Public Library.

The Bellview Library is open 10a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturdays at 6425 Mobile Highway.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 