Armed Robbery At Highway 29 Convenience Store Under Investigation

Deputies are searching for the suspect in the armed robbery at a Highway 29 convenience store Thursday night.

The robbery happened about 9:38 p.m. at the Speed Mart at 1800 South Highway 29 in Gonzalez, across from Tate School Road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the store was robbed by a black male that was armed with a handgun. The suspect was described as being approximately 5-foot 5-inches tall, about 28-30 years of age wearing all-black clothing and a mask.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot toward Highway 95A and Old Chemstrand Road.

Deputies established a perimeter and searched with a K-9, but at last report the suspect was not located.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 433-STOP or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

