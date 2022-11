10,000 Pound Thanksgiving Food Distribution Held In Cantonment

The Cantonment Improvement Committee held a 10,000 pound Thanksgiving food distribution Tuesday afternoon.

The distribution at Carver Park on Webb Street also included 200 turkeys.

The CIC event was made possible with contributions from Feeding the Gulf Coast, Manna Food Pantries and Ascend.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.