One Killed, One Injured In Accident At Oil Company Facility Near Century

November 18, 2022

One person was killed and another suffered a non-life threatening injury in an industrial accident Friday afternoon near Century.

Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore told NorthEscambia.com that it happened at an oil company facility in an isolated area about a mile off Fannie Road south of the Florida-Alabama state line.

Gilmore confirmed that one person suffered a fatal injury, and one person was being transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

“There was never any danger to the public,” Gilmore said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that their deputies were on scene and assisting in the investigation.

Additional details have not been released.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 