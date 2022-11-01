One Killed, One Injured In Accident At Oil Company Facility Near Century

One person was killed and another suffered a non-life threatening injury in an industrial accident Friday afternoon near Century.

Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore told NorthEscambia.com that it happened at an oil company facility in an isolated area about a mile off Fannie Road south of the Florida-Alabama state line.

Gilmore confirmed that one person suffered a fatal injury, and one person was being transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

“There was never any danger to the public,” Gilmore said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that their deputies were on scene and assisting in the investigation.

Additional details have not been released.