Work Begins On Ascend Park Renovation, New Playground

October 3, 2022

Work started Friday on the renovation of the Ascend Park and the installation of new playground equipment for community use.

The park on Old Chemstrand Road was damaged by Hurricane Sally back in 2020.

“We’re excited to get this project underway and see families enjoy the new playground upon completion. We appreciate the community’s patience and look forward to announcing the reopening and welcoming the community back soon,” said Tony Ferguson, Ascend senior communications specialist.

The original equipment has deteriorated and is being removed to make way for an entirely new playground, a project anticipated to be completed before the end of the year. The park is currently closed for construction and NorthEscambia.com will let readers know when it is reopened.

The playground renovations are being paid for by funds from the Ascend Cares Foundation and the Ascend Performance Materials Pensacola site.

Pictured: The Ascend Park on Friday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 