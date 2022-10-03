Work Begins On Ascend Park Renovation, New Playground

Work started Friday on the renovation of the Ascend Park and the installation of new playground equipment for community use.

The park on Old Chemstrand Road was damaged by Hurricane Sally back in 2020.

“We’re excited to get this project underway and see families enjoy the new playground upon completion. We appreciate the community’s patience and look forward to announcing the reopening and welcoming the community back soon,” said Tony Ferguson, Ascend senior communications specialist.

The original equipment has deteriorated and is being removed to make way for an entirely new playground, a project anticipated to be completed before the end of the year. The park is currently closed for construction and NorthEscambia.com will let readers know when it is reopened.

The playground renovations are being paid for by funds from the Ascend Cares Foundation and the Ascend Performance Materials Pensacola site.

Pictured: The Ascend Park on Friday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.