William Odell McGee

Mr. , age 50, passed away, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, peacefully at his home in Poarch, AL surrounded by family. He was born October 18, 1972 in Garland, TX; and resided in Corsicana, TX; before moving to Atmore, AL; area in 2006. He was a member of Robinsonville Baptist Church, and proud member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians where, he was employed with them for a number of years.

Mr. McGee enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and taking pride in being a master gardener. He loved his animals especially his dogs and horses. He enjoyed collecting cards, building model cars, and other crafts. He enjoyed using tractors and lawnmowers for getting out working in fields and yards for himself and others. He was a promise keeper, and loved to talk and never met a stranger.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas (Suzanne Hammock) McGee, Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Alyssia McGee, of Poarch, AL; two daughters, Cheyenne McGee, of Columbus, MS; Shawnee McGee, of Poarch, AL; two cousins, Chris Blackburn, of Poarch, AL; Tracy Linam, of Poarch, AL; other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at11:00 AM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral home, LLC. with Rev. Phil Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Judson Creek Indian Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.