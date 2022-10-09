UWF Downs Lee To Win Pack It Pink Match

October 9, 2022

Saturday marked UWF’s annual Pack it Pink Match as the 13th-ranked Argonauts defeated the Flames of Lee University, 3-1. Through a silient auction and donations taken at the gate, UWF raised more than $6,600 for cancer awareness and research.

The first set saw the Argos trail the Flames early on, as Lee jumped out to a quick 5-2 lead and stayed ahead for a majority of the match. Alex Oliver led the way for the Argos in the first as her 5 kills was only one off the game high of 6 from the Flames Hannah Upton, but UWF fell in the first set 25-23.

The second set featured a dominant Argonaut attack that out hit the Flames .333 to .000 and featured three Argos recording 3 kills or more in the set – Oliver had four, and Jacque Martin and Jenna Zydlo had three each. The Argos would use that attack to take set two 25-14 and tie the match up at 1-1.

Freshman Lily Sumner would provide the spark that head coach Melissa Wolter was looking for, as her 3 kills in the set to go along with Jacque Martin’s 4 and Jenna Zydlo’s 3 would pace the Argos attack to a 25-15 set win, and give the Argos a 2-1 lead over the Flames.

The fourth and final set was completely controlled by the Argos, as their 10-3 lead would prove to be too much for the Flames. UWF cruised to a 25-16 set win and took the match 3-1 over the Lee University Flames.

The Argos offensive attack would go on to outhit the Flames .325 to .128 for the match as three players finished with double-digit kills (Oliver 13, Martin 12, Zydlo 10). Senior Taylor Vaneekeren continued her stellar senior season as she would finish the match with a double-double of 44 assists (game high) and 11 digs to go along with 5 blocks.

Sophomore Meg Brackhan and senior Kierra Potts provided the anchors for the Argos defense today, as Potts would finish with a game high 7 blocks and Brackhan finished with a game high 20 digs for the match.

With the win today, the Argos improve to 17-4 on the season with a 9-1 GSC conference record. The Argos next match takes place next Friday as they head to Birmingham Alabama for the GSC Crossover Tournament.

