United Way Day Of Caring Makes A Difference Across The Area (With Photo Gallery)

Hundreds of volunteers fanned out across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Friday from the United Way of West Florida’s 29th Annual Day of Caring on Friday.

Day of Caring is a single-day, community-wide volunteer event organized by United Way of West Florida. United Way connects volunteers with local agencies and schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties needing service projects completed.

There were 64 volunteer groups with nearly 600 individual volunteers working on 66 projects in the two-county region.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Projects related to North Escambia area agencies, schools or volunteer groups included:

Ascend volunteers worked on the cleaning and maintenance of the nature boardwalk at Escambia Westgate School. They also replaced two older wheelchair ramps that were not done last year when the new boardwalk was built.

Led by a Tate alumnus, Community Health Northwest Florida worked to clean up and create an inviting seating area in the front of Tate High School, near the Jennings Building, so students can enjoy an outdoor space.

Navy Federal Credit Union worked to clear and prepare the ground in front of the Tate High School Lipscomb Building for the installation of planter boxes. The culinary classes will use the planter boxes to grow an herb garden to incorporate into the curriculum.

Volunteers from Florida Blue, Navy Federal, International Paper, and Junior League of Pensacola deep cleaned, organized and installed smoke detectors at the Ronald McDonald House.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative volunteers worked to beautify Chumuckla Elementary School.

Since 1993, United Way of West Florida has coordinated more than 28,000 volunteers to complete projects across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Pictured above and first below: Volunteers from Navy Federal Credit Union and Community Health Northwest Florida volunteered at Tate School on Friday. Second below: Ascend volunteers worked on the nature trail at Escambia Westgate School. Third below: Volunteers from Florida Blue, Navy Federal, International Paper, and Junior League of Pensacola worked at the Ronald McDonald House. Bottom: EREC volunteered at Chumuckla Elementary School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.