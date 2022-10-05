Three Injured In Molino Crash On Highway 29

Three people are recovering after a wreck Wednesday morning on Highway 29 in Molino.

All three were transported to area hospital by Escambia County EMS following the 6:50 a.m. crash on Highway 29 at Bet Raines Road, about a half mile south of Highway 97.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the wreck and has not released further information. The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

