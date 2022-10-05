Three Injured In Molino Crash On Highway 29

October 5, 2022

Three people are recovering after a wreck Wednesday morning on Highway 29 in Molino.

All three were transported to area hospital by Escambia County EMS following the 6:50 a.m. crash on Highway 29 at Bet Raines Road, about a half mile south of Highway 97.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the wreck and has not released further information. The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 