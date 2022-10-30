Thousands Participate In Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Thousands of people took part in the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in downtown Pensacola Saturday morning.

An estimated 7,000 people took part in the walk, many of which walked to honor loved ones fighting breast cancer or those that have lost their lives.

Pictured: Among the thousands taking part in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Saturday morning were the Tate High School softball team and friends. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.