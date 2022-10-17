These Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The front parking lot is temporarily closed as crews work to resurface the pavement. The other parking areas remain open. Temporary sidewalk modifications are also in place while work is underway.

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, Oct. 16 through Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

Pace Boulevard from Barrancas Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on Pace Boulevard and side streets, between Cervantes Street and Barrancas Avenue Sunday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work will continue for several weeks as crews work to adjust manholes, and mill and pave the roadways. In addition, pedestrians will encounter alternating sidewalk closures on Pace Boulevard, between Barrancas Avenue and North Palafox Street (U.S. 29), while crews make sidewalk and curb improvements. Pedestrians will be detoured to the signalized intersections to access the sidewalks on the other side of Pace Boulevard.

I-10 at the Interstate 110 (I-110) Interchange – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the following ramps from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 20 as crews install thermoplastic pavement markings: I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound. I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 westbound. I-110 northbound ramp to Davis Highway. Davis Highway on-ramp to I-110 southbound. I-10 eastbound ramp to I-110 southbound.

Sorrento Road Resurfacing from the Theo Baars Bridge to Bauer Road – Drivers will encounter the following lane closures Sunday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.:
Reduction to one lane and traffic flagging operation from Innerarity Point Road to Bauer Road as crews mill and pave the roadway. Reduction to one lane and traffic flagging operations between Doug Ford Road and Bauer Road as crews perform shoulder widening and drainage work.

· Barrancas Avenue Routine Maintenance from Manchester Street to the Bayou Chico Bridge – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Daytime single lane closures on the Bayou Chico Bridge as crews remove and replace the striping on the bridge. The closures will be in place several days until the work is complete. Alternating lane closures on Barrancas Avenue, between Manchester Street and the Bayou Chico Bridge, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The closures will allow crews to work on the manholes and place thermoplastic striping on the roadway.



East Nine Mile Road. (U.S. 90A) from Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit on this section of East Nine Mile Road will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles will now share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete next summer.

Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Intersection Improvements at Innerarity Point (County Road 292A) – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures Sunday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 14 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for construction operations.

Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures Sunday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 14 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for construction operations. North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement – The Ninth Avenue northbound bridge over Carpenter’s Creek is slated to open next week. Four travel lanes, two in each direction, will be open when traffic is placed in final configuration Tuesday, Oct. 18. Drivers will continue to encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures as crews continue to place the final layer or “friction course” of asphalt and perform final work activities.

The Ninth Avenue northbound bridge over Carpenter’s Creek is slated to open next week. Four travel lanes, two in each direction, will be open when traffic is placed in final configuration Tuesday, Oct. 18. Drivers will continue to encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures as crews continue to place the final layer or “friction course” of asphalt and perform final work activities. Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29), from Brent Lane (S.R. 296) to north of I-10 – Traffic has been slightly shifted to the outside in both directions. The traffic shift will be in place for several weeks as crews repair the median barrier wall.

Traffic has been slightly shifted to the outside in both directions. The traffic shift will be in place for several weeks as crews repair the median barrier wall. West Garden Street (U. S. 98) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance near G Street – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility maintenance.

Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility maintenance. I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Escambia Bay Bridge – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures Monday, Oct. 17 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and lane shifts on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, Oct. 16 through Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Crews will be using lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

Construction crews will temporarily shift eastbound traffic to the westbound bridge over Simpson River Wednesday, Oct. 19. The shift is expected to be in place through March 2023. During this time, there will be two westbound lanes and one eastbound travel lane using the westbound bridge. Due to the traffic shift, there will not be dedicated bike lanes on the bridge. Drivers are urged to use extra caution as they will be temporarily sharing the bridge with cyclists. Drivers are also reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone. I- 10 Resurfacing East of S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists can expect intermittent nighttime and daytime lane closures Monday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 21 for construction activities.

Motorists can expect intermittent nighttime and daytime lane closures Monday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 21 for construction activities. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road, Sunday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Oct. 21 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Settlers Colony Boulevard will remain closed to complete necessary drainage improvements. This closure will remain in effect for approximately 30 days. Motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians will access Settlers Colony Boulevard via Venetian Way and Coronado Drive. Detour signs will be in place. Residents may experience noise, vibrations, and dust during daytime hours as part of this drainage improvement effort.

– Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: S.R. 87 Routine Bridge Inspection over Yellow River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures south of I-10 Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures south of I-10 Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection. S.R. 4 Roadway Maintenance East of Magaha Road in Jay – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 21 for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 21 for paving operations. U.S. 98 Turn Lane Construction at Rosewood Avenue – Motorist will encounter intermittent outside westbound lane closures Saturday, Oct. 22 through Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving operations.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.