Sunny And Warming Into The Weekend
October 21, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
