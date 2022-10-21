Sunny And Warming Into The Weekend

October 21, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

