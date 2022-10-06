Speed Limit Reduced On Nine Mile From Chemstrand To Baldridge

October 6, 2022

The speed limit has been lowered on a portion of East Nine Mile Road, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The speed limit was reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph on East Nine Mile Road from Chemstrand Road to east of Baldridge Drive (near Target) as construction crews temporarily closed the bicycle lanes. The bike lane closure and speed limit reduction will continue until a construction project is completed.

The $7.2 million Florida Department of Transportation  project aims to improve safety on a 2.3 mile segment of East Nine Mile Road. It includes widening the turn lanes to include 5-foot bicycle lanes in each direction, pedestrian and traffic signal upgrades, minor guardrail, drainage improvements, and milling and resurfacing of turn lanes and bicycle lanes.

File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

