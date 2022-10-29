SEC Soccer Tournament Brings Top 10 Women’s Teams To Ashton Brosnaham

The top 10 Southeastern Conference women’s soccer teams will be competing for the SEC Championship title from Sunday, Oct. 30 through Sunday, Nov. 6 at Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Escambia County.

On Sunday, No. 7 LSA will face No 10. Ole Miss at 1 p.m., followed by No. 8 Mississippi State and No. 9 Texas A&M at 3:30. Winners advance to face undefeated No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 South Carolina, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 6 Georgia in games that begin at noon on Tuesday. The bracket is below (click here for a printable pdf).

Tickets are on sale at secticketoffice.com. All-tournament passes are $25. Individual game tickets for first round, quarterfinals and semifinals are $7 for adults and $5 for students/military. Tickets for the championship game on Sunday, Nov. 6 are $10 for adults and $7 for students/military. Kids 12 and under wearing a soccer jersey get in free with a paying adult. A service fee is applied to all ticket purchases. A clear bag policy is in effect for this event.

A free Fan Fest will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. before the championship game on Sunday, November 6. There will be music, food and interactive activities for all ages to enjoy. Pensacola will host the SEC Soccer through 2024, with an option to extend the agreement through 2026.

“We are thankful to Escambia County and Pensacola Sports for providing a tremendous venue to conduct our SEC Soccer Championship,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Their commitment to this event promises to provide

lasting memories for our student-athletes and an outstanding experience for SEC soccer fans from across the region.”

Sunday, October 30

1 p.m. Match 1: No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Ole Miss

3:30 p.m. Match 2: No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

Tuesday, November 1

12 p.m. Match 3: No. 2 South Carolina vs. Winner of Match 1

2:30 p.m. Match 4: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Georgia

5 p.m. Match 5: No. 1 Alabama vs. Winner of Match 2

7:30 p.m. Match 6: No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt

Thursday, November 3

5 p.m. Match 7: Winner of Match 5 vs. Winner of Match 6

7:30 p.m. Match 8: Winner of Match 3 vs. Winner of Match 4

Sunday, November 6