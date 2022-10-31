One Wanted For First Degree Murder In Weekend Shooting; One Suspect Still Wanted

October 31, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has made one arrest and is searching for another suspect in a weekend murder.

Saturday, the ECSO responded to the 1000 block of Medford Avenue where they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified by family members as 22-year old Jesse Allen Geoghahan.

Lawrence Bonner, Jr., 44, was been charged with principal to first-degree premeditated murder. They are still looking for 29-year old Jacob Monroe Colville for first degree premeditated murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 