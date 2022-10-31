One Wanted For First Degree Murder In Weekend Shooting; One Suspect Still Wanted

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has made one arrest and is searching for another suspect in a weekend murder.

Saturday, the ECSO responded to the 1000 block of Medford Avenue where they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified by family members as 22-year old Jesse Allen Geoghahan.

Lawrence Bonner, Jr., 44, was been charged with principal to first-degree premeditated murder. They are still looking for 29-year old Jacob Monroe Colville for first degree premeditated murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.